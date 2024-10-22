Sales in works for SpringMeade, Koester Pavilion operations

TROY – Premier Health and Upper Valley Medical Center are pleased to announce negotiations expected to result in the sale of SpringMeade Health Center in Tipp City to Otterbein SeniorLife, as well as the operations of Koester Pavilion on the UVMC campus to Vancrest Healthcare Centers.

The transitions are on pace to be finalized before the end of December 2024, and more information will be shared when they are, said a Premier Health press release.

Since January, Lebanon-based Otterbein SeniorLife has served as the managing partner of SpringMeade Health Center, while Vancrest has managed the operations of Koester Pavilion. Staff at SpringMeade and Koester are employed by Otterbein SeniorLife and Vancrest, respectively.

“We are excited for what these transitions will mean for residents and employees on both campuses, as well as for the larger community,” said Kevin Harlan, president of Premier Health’s Upper Valley Medical Center and Atrium Medical Center, in the release.

Otterbein Board Chair, Bill Brownson, said in the release, “Having operated SpringMeade since January, our board could not pass up the opportunity to acquire a like-minded organization focused on a resident-driven model, and committed to exceptional stewardship. We believe our organizations blend very well and together will contribute greatly to continued excellent services for residents and working experiences for employees.”

“We’re pleased to be a part of Koester Pavilion and Premier Health’s Upper Valley Medical Center campus. We feel our missions align with a focus on care for both our residents and employees” said Mark White, president of Vancrest, in the release.

About Premier Health: Based in Dayton, Ohio, Premier Health (www.premierhealth.com) is committed to support the community through its mission: To Care. To Teach. To Innovate. To Serve. Home to the region’s only adult Level I trauma center and the largest locally based clinical laboratory, Premier Health continues to build upon a more than 130-year legacy of providing clinical excellence and compassionate care to friends and neighbors across Southwest Ohio. The health system offers award-winning care at five hospital sites: Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton with additional inpatient sites at Miami Valley Hospital South in Centerville and Miami Valley Hospital North in Englewood; Atrium Medical Center in Middletown; and Upper Valley Medical Center in Miami County. In addition, Premier Health provides a comprehensive range of care choices at its seven emergency departments, eight Urgent Care locations, and more than 130 outpatient locations and affiliated primary care and specialty physician offices, as well as home health, mental health, and substance abuse services.

About Otterbein SeniorLife: Active since 1912, Otterbein SeniorLife is a faith-based non-profit organization, headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio. Otterbein has 10 full-service senior care communities, nine skilled nursing and rehabilitation neighborhoods, two home health and hospice care agencies, and a health care staffing agency – located throughout Ohio and in Franklin, Indiana.

About Vancrest: Founded in 1960, Vancrest is a regional full service senior health care provider operating in western Ohio serving 13 communities with skilled long-term care and assisted living, a therapy company providing Physical, Occupational and Speech therapy and a home health care agency. Vancrest was founded in 1960 by Dr. E. E. White and remains family-owned.