Senior and Junior Fair schedules of events

Miami County Fair Aug. 9-15, 2024

Thursday, Aug. 8

8 a.m.: Secretary’s Office is open. Closes at 8 p.m.

5 p.m.: Deadline to Purchase Miami County Agricultural Society memberships.

Friday, Aug. 9

7 a.m.: Fair gates open. Admission $6. Kids 8 and under = free

10 a.m.-noon: Art Hall Christmas Tree Decorating and Table Scrape setup – Merchant Building

10 a.m.: Jr. Fair Rabbit Royalty Competition

10:30 a.m.: Miami County Fair Royalty Competition – Entertainment Tent

11 a.m.-10 p.m.: Exhibit Buildings open

Noon: Grandstand: Opening Ceremony

Noon: Open Horse Speed Show

1 p.m.: Miami County Fair Royalty Crowning

4 p.m.: Open Class Breeding Gilt Show

5 p.m.: Jessup Amusements Rides Open

5:30 p.m.: Goats: Jr. Fair Market Kid Goat Show

6 p.m.: Dogs: Dog Royalty Competition

7 p.m.: Grandstand: KOI drag racing $20 pits $10 grandstand

11 p.m: Fair closes

Saturday, Aug. 10

7 a.m.: Fair gates open: admission $6; kids 8 and under are free

9 a.m.: Jr. Fair Dog Show

9 a.m.: Jr. Fair Fancy Poultry Show

9 a.m.: Jr. Fair Goat Show-Showmanship Follows Goat Show

9 a.m.: Jr. Fair Horse Show

9 a.m.: Jr. Fair Rabbit Show

10 a.m.: Miami County Swine Born and Raised Gilt Show- Immediately Following Showmanship

10 a.m.: Open Class Swine Peewee and Adult Showmanship

10:30 a.m.: Miami OAGC Fair Horticulture Flower Show- Judging

Noon: Junior 4-H Foods Nutrition Review

12:30 p.m.: Senior 4-H Foods Nutrition Review

1 p.m.: Jessup Amusements Rides Open

1 p.m.: Miami OAGC Fair Horticulture Flower Show- Public Viewing

1:15 p.m.: Junior Arts Miscellaneous Review

1:45 p.m.: Senior 4-H Arts and Miscellaneous Review

2:30 p.m.: Junior 4-H Clothing Review

3 p.m.: Senior 4-H Clothing Review

4 p.m.: Miami County Born and Raised Beef Show – Follows Open Class Show of Same Name

4 p.m.: Open Class Market Beef Show

6 p.m.: Grandstand: OMTPA/COTPA Tractor Pulls

6 p.m.: Jessup Amusements Rides Open

6 p.m.: 4-H Alumni Camp Reunion

11 p.m.: Fair closes

Sunday, Aug. 11

Veterans and First Responders Day – Veterans and First Responders and spouses free at the gate with proper ID

7 a.m.: Fair opens. Veterans, first responders and their spouses get in free with proper ID

8:30 a.m.: Sheep: Guys and Gals Lead In Sheep Show

9 a.m.: Horse: Open Horse Show

9 a.m.: Jr. Fair Poultry Show: Market Duck, Market Tom and Hen Turkey, Market Goose and Market Gander

9 a.m.: Jr. Fair Poultry Showmanship Follows- Jr. Fair Poultry Market Duck, Market Tom and Hen Turkey, Market Goose and Market Gander Show

9 a.m.: Open Class Sheep Breeding Show

9 a.m.: Rabbit Junior Open Show

9:30 a.m.: Sunday Morning Worship Service: Cove Spring Church – Entertainment Tent

11 a.m.: Grandstand: Miami County Fair Veterans Ceremony

Noon: Jr. Fair Beef Showmanship (Follows Open Breeding and Born and Raised Show)

Noon: Miami County Born and Raised Beef Breeding Show – Follows Junior Class Show of Same Name

Noon: Open Class Beef Breeding Show

1 p.m.: Jessup Amusements Rides Open

1 p.m.: Corn Hole Tournament- Troy Horse Shoe Club – Kenny Kourts

1 p.m.: Entertainment tent: Gospel Fest

2 p.m.: Miami County Fair Veterans Ceremony- Honoring Yesterday and Today , Preparing for Tomorrow

2 p.m.: Still Project Awards Ceremony

4 p.m.: Grandstand: Weiner Dog and Crgi Races

6 p.m.: Jessup Amusements Rides Open

7 p.m.: Grandstand: Miami County Kids Livestock Scramble

8 p.m.: Grandstand: Julia Neville in concert

11 p.m.: Fair closes

Monday, Aug. 12

Kids Day — 10 a.m to 1 p.m.

7 a.m.: Fair opens- One parent admitted for free with a child under the age of 10.

9 a.m.: Jr. Fair Horse Western Show

9 a.m.: Jr. Fair Market Lamb Show

9 a.m.: Jr. Fair Sheep Breeding Show- Follows Jr. Fair Market Lamb Show

10 a.m.: Kids Day Activities begins

10 a.m.: Jr. Fair Rabbit Buddy Ganger Award Knowledge Test

11 a.m.: Jr. Fair Swine Fun Day – Following Jr. Fair Showmanship

11 a.m.: Jr. Fair Swine Showmanship

1 p.m.: Jessup Amusements Rides Open

1 p.m.: Grandstand: Kiddy Tractor Pull

1 p.m.: Calling all Chefs! – Ages 10-17: Hamburger Contest

2 p.m.: Miami County Ag Society Election of Officers

4 p.m.: 4-H @ 4 OSU Extension Program

4 p.m.: Jr. Fair Beef Shows

6 p.m.: Jessup rides- session 2 opens

6:30 p.m.: Grandstand: Harness Racing

7 p.m.: Jr. Fair Market Steer and Heifer Show

11 p.m.: Fair closes

Tuesday, Aug. 13

7 a.m.: Fair opens

9 a.m.: Jr. Fair Market Chicken Show

9 a.m.: Miami County Sheep Born and Raised Show

9 a.m.: Open Sheep Peewee and Adult Showmanship- To Follow Jr. Showmanship after Born & Raised Show

9 a.m.: Jr. Fair Horse English Show

9 a.m.: Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship- To Follow MC Born and Raised Sheep Show

10 a.m.: Jr. Fair Dairy Junior and Peewee Showmanship (Follows Dairy Show)

10 a.m.: Calling All Chefs! Ages 10-17: Pancake Contest

10 a.m.: Jr. Fair Dairy Cattle Show

10 a.m.: Miami OAGC Fair Artistic Flower Show- Judging

1 p.m.: Miami OAGC Fair Horticulture Artistic Show- Public Viewing

3 p.m.: Jr. Fair Market Barrow Show

4 p.m.: Jr. Fair Cavy Show- Followed by Jr. Fair Rabbit Showmanship

4 p.m.: Jr. Fair Rabbit Showmanship- Follows Jr. Fair Cavy Show

4 p.m.: Jessup Amusements Rides Open

6:30 p.m.: Grandstand: Harness Racing

11 p.m.: Fair closes

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Senior Citizens Day – 65 yrs or older Free Admission

7 a.m.: Fair opens

8 a.m.: Jr. Fair Livestock Judging Contest

9 a.m.: Jr. Fair King or Queen of the Ring- Showmanship Competition – Goat Barn Show arena

9 a.m.: Jr. Fair Single Run Horse Show

10 a.m.: Cloverbud Show and Tell Followed by Graduation

10 a.m.: Miami County Swine Born and Raised Barrow Show

11 a.m.: Jr. Fair Rabbit Costume Contest

11 a.m.: 50 Years Wedding Anniversary Photo

Noon: Jr. Fair Livestock Judging Awards

Noon: Senior Citizens Luncheon at the Entertainment tent

1 p.m.: Jr. Fair Beef Fun Day

5 p.m.: Jessup Amusements Rides Open

7 p.m.: Fitting contest

7 p.m.: Grandstand: Smash-it Demolition Derby

8 p.m.: Junior Fair Dance

11 p.m.: Fair closes

Thursday, Aug. 15

Kids Day! One parent admitted for free with a child under the age of 10.

7 a.m.: Fair opens

9 a.m.: Horse – fun day

9 a.m.: Sale of Champions – Goat Barn- Sale Arena

5 p.m.: Jessup Amusements Rides Open

7 p.m.: Grandstand: Monster trucks

11 p.m.: Fair closes

Admission prices

• Children 8 and under are free

• General admission for those 9 years and older — daily ticket: $6

• Season ticket: $30 with wristband re-entry starting at noon daily

• Miami County Agricultural Society member ticket: $30