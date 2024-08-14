Senior day at the fair

Lester and Carol Francis, of Troy, are the longest married couple among the crowd of senior citizens attending Wednesday’s Senior Citizens Day at the Miami County Fair. The couple has been married for 69 years. Mike Ullery | For Miami Valley Today Troy resident Dave Pinkerton, a retired Troy City Schools music teacher, front left, lead the group of married couples for at least 50 years gathered for the annual Golden Anniversary picture in singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the annual Golden Anniversary picture was taken at the Miami County Fair during Wednesday’s Senior Citizens Day. Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today Cierra Heins, business development director for Koester Pavilion, left, and Robin Shafer, admissions director with SpringMeade Health Center, draw the first of four winning tickets to give away two 50-inch TVs and two tablets to four lucky seniors enjoying a free lunch in the Entertainment Tent at the Miami County Fair during Wednesday’s Senior Citizens Day. Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today

By Sheryl Roadcap

TROY — Miami County senior citizens enjoyed Wednesday at the Miami County Fair, the day specifically designated for them.

The Free Entertainment Tent was overflowing Wednesday morning, Aug. 14, for Senior Citizens Day after approximately 58 couples married for at least 50 years gathered for the annual Golden Anniversary photo. Couples were seated at 11 a.m. out front of the Miami County Fair secretary’s office for the picture. But prior to the photo being taken, the national anthem played over the loud speakers throughout the fairgrounds and retired Troy City Schools music teacher Dave Pinketon, lead the group of married couples in singing “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

The longest married couple in attendance Wednesday was Lester and Carol Francis, of Troy. They have been married for 69 years. Last year, the Francis’ were tied with a Piqua couple for the who married the greatest number of years.

The Francis’ were married on April 23, 1955. They share two children, Steven Francis and Christina Craft; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

When asked about the secret to staying married for 69 years, they both agreed it comes down to compromise and give-and-take.

Lester went on to joke and say with a chuckle, “It don’t take whole lot to keep her straight.”

They both laughed.

Carol said of the fair that they like to watch the horse harness races and enjoy the food and choir music of Cold Springs Church.

“He grew up on a farm and used to come all the time,” Carol said; now they at least come on the opening day and for Senior Day.

On Senior Citizens Day, anyone 65 years or older is admitted into the fair for free. Any couple who has been married for 50 years also receives free admission to the fair for the entire week — and all subsequent fairs once they reach that milestone.

The day was co-sponsored by SpringMeade Health Center/Koester Pavilion.

After the group photo, senior related agencies, including Premier Health, SpringMeade Health Center, Koester Pavilion and Medicare Resources 4-You, shared information at the Entertainment Tent on the services they provide. Over 300 seniors also enjoyed free boxed lunches provided by SpringMeade Health Center and Koester Pavilion, along with a music by the Steven Crash Worley at 1 p.m. The boxed lunches consisted of a ham and Swiss sandwich on a pretzel roll, homemade pasta salad, an apple, cookies and bottled water. The water was donated by Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County.

“We’ve been doing this — serving free lunches and providing entertainment — out here at the fair for at least the last 15 years. It’s a way to give back to the elderly community,” said Cierra Heins, business development director for Koester Pavilion. “And this year we wanted to give back in a more profound way. We are giving away two 50-inch TVs and two tablets. It’s all free. It’s something we added this year; it is our mission to serve.”

Troy residents Virginia and Norman Wolfe were one of the couples who gathered at the beginning of the day for the Golden Anniversary photo and also enjoyed the free lunch given out.

“This was nice; we really like this (Senior Day),” Virginia said, with Norman in agreement.

“If they have them, I like to watch the tractor pulls,” Norman said.

“I like the Merchant Building,” Virginia said. “We always come to the fair on Senior Day every year.”