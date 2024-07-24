SEW-EURODRIVE honors employees for lifesaving actions

Troy Mayor Robin Oda presents SEW-EURODRIVE employees Jeff Godwin, left to right, Brad Flaute, and Jeff Curtis on Tuesday, July 23, with a proclamation from the city of Troy to honor them for their lifesaving actions on June 4. Carly Rose | Miami Valley Today SEW-EURODRIVE Operations Manager Matt Murray, left to right, SEW-EURODRIVE owner Rainer Blickle, SEW employee Brad Flaute, Senator Steve Huffman, SEW employees Jeff Godwin and Jeff Curtis, Troy Mayor Robin Oda, and Ben Thaeler, representative for Congressman Warren Davidson, pose at the end of an SEW ceremony on Tuesday, July 23, to honor Flaute, Godwin and Curtis for their lifesaving actions on June 4. Carly Rose | Miami Valley Today

By Carly Rose

[email protected]

TROY — SEW-EURODRIVE honored three employees on Tuesday morning, July 23, for their “heroic” “extraordinary courage and selflessness” in saving the life of an individual on the Troy property of their manufacturing facility.

Jeff Godwin, Brad Flaute and Jeff Curtis were recognized for saving the life of a person who was mowing around the retention pond on the property when the mower flipped over and they were pinned underneath it in the water on Tuesday, June 4.

Matt Murray, operations manager of the Troy SEW plant, said a few words at a luncheon to recognize the men and show appreciation in front of the entire Troy SEW first shift.

“Today we gather to celebrate the courage and quick thinking of three extraordinary individuals who went above and beyond to save a life,” Murray said. “It is with great honor that I stand before you to recognize your heroic actions.”

Murray thanked Godwin’s quick assessment of the situation and his immediate action, Flaute’s calm and collected demeanor in the face of danger, and Curtis’s quick thinking and resolution were commendable. Godwin noted it was during his lunch break when he heard a cry for help, and said it “is something he’ll never forget.”

“Your actions embodied a very essence of heroism, you demonstrated not only physical courage but also your strength of character inspires others,” said Murray. “On behalf of the community, we extend our deepest gratitude to you, thank you for your bravery, and selflessness, and for reminding us all that heroes walk among us every day.”

“Thank you for stepping out and taking a risk, it could have turned out completely differently, but you guys stepped in and saved a life, as a community we’re thankful, thank you for being good citizens and employees, you’ve set the example for everybody here today and for this community,” Troy Mayor Robin Oda, who was in attendance, said.

District Director Ben Thaeler, representing Congressman Warren Davidson, added, “We don’t have to wonder how these three individuals would have to act because we know how they responded in a time of crisis, and because of their actions someone’s life was spared.”

Godwin, Flaute, and Curtis were all awarded with challenge coins from Davidson, which are often shared between veterans, but also shared with individuals who have exemplified great courage.

Proclamations and honors were also presented by Oda from the city of Troy, and the state of Ohio General Assembly by Senator Steve Huffman, to honor and thank the three men for their life-saving actions.

“From myself and the Senate and the state of Ohio, thank you for doing that, there is nothing more precious than life, and you helped preserve someone’s life, that is truly an honor, congratulations,” said Huffman.