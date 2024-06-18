Sheriff alerts public to be aware of thieves

TROY — Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak has issued a continued crime alert to the public regarding thefts in the Troy area recently.

According to a press release from Duchak, juvenile thieves from the Dayton area are continuing to target the subdivisions of Meadowview, Brokenwoods, and Merrimont in Concord Township.

“Early the other morning, a resident in Merrimont observed his vehicle being stolen and followed it until it was intercepted by the Troy Police Department coming into Troy. A male suspect from Dayton, 16, was taken into custody. Other Dayton juveniles are believed involved who were not apprehended,” said the release.

“Suspects will target vehicles in subdivisions in the early morning hours looking for valuables. If keys/fobs are left in vehicles they will steal them. They are usually dressed in hoodies and will arrive to the area in a stolen car from Montgomery County. These thieves are also targeting subdivisions in other counties as well.

“Residents are urged to keep all valuables inside along with car keys/fobs. Keep car doors locked and use exterior lighting if available. Deputies continue increased patrols in the affected areas,” the release concluded.