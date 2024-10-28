Sherrod Brown fights to keep Ohio jobs

To the editor:

We need to keep good jobs in Ohio. Sherrod Brown understands this and is fighting every day to protect Ohio’s jobs and workers.

Sherrod championed the CHIPS and Science Act, which will bring thousands of new jobs to Ohio and ensure the future of technology remains in Ohio. He also recently passed his bipartisan All-American Flag Act, which will ensure that American flags purchased by the federal government are entirely produced and manufactured by American workers with American-made materials.

Sherrod is leading the fight against the steel surge from Mexico – including leading the fight against foreign-owned Nippon Steel’s acquisition of U.S. Steel – to protect Ohio steelworkers. While Bernie Moreno lies about not selling Chinese-made cars, Sherrod stands up to anyone when it’s best for Ohio and Ohio workers, whether it’s standing up to presidents of both parties against bad trade policies that hurt Ohio workers, pushing the Biden Administration to ban Chinese-made electric vehicles, or holding greedy corporations and special interests accountable to lower costs for Ohio families.

Joe Konicki

Troy