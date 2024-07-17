Solistic plays at Hayner

Solistic, the Dayton-based band, whose founder/bass player Brad Denson is a Troy native, plays in the ballroom of Troy-Hayner Cultural Center in Troy. The location of the concert was moved inside due to a fear of rain. Fellow band members of Denson includes Khrys Blank and Eric Reith on percussion, Josh Johnson on drums, Eric Henry on guitar and Damien Dennis on keys. Solistic is one of the bands to play at Hayner in its Lucky Lemonade Series which is free and requires no reservation. Remaining 2024 concerts include Yarnspinners on July 23 and Vinyl Vultures on July 30.

Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today