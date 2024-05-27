Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

May 19-25

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS was called to four emergency medical dispatches in Shelby County. That’s eight fewer responses than the week prior.

Most of the calls were in the Houston EMS district, including Loramie and Washington Townships including the village of Lockington, and excluding the village of Russia. One call was outside of the district.

There were two transports from the scene last week. Spirit EMS was canceled while en route to two calls, one of which was a structure fire brought under control before arrival in the Russia Fire District. Shelby County deputies were called to assist Spirit EMS at two scenes.

For the call outside the district, Spirit EMS was called to transport a patient to the Dayton Veterans Hospital at the request of Shelby County deputies. Another Spirit EMS ambulance crew covered the Houston territory while that unit was transported to Dayton. The other patient transported for the week was taken to Wilson Health in Sidney.

Spirit EMS would like to express its gratitude to Robinaugh EMS and Kettering Mobile Care for covering the district for five hours last Tuesday while employees of the company attended the funeral services of long-time Spirit EMS employee Wanda Schroeder who died unexpectedly the week prior. During their five hours of coverage, there were no 911 calls in the ambulance district.

Spirit EMS responded to 100 percent of its dispatched calls for the week.