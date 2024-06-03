Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

May 26-June 1

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS was called to eight emergency medical dispatches in Shelby County. That’s double the number of responses the week prior.

All of the calls were in the Houston EMS district, including Loramie and Washington Townships including the village of Lockington, and excluding the village of Russia.

There were six transports from the scene last week. Spirit EMS was canceled while en-route to one call by Shelby County deputies. One person was pronounced deceased at the scene. Shelby County deputies and Lockington Fire first responders assisted at that call.

Of the six patients that were transported last week; three patients were transported to Wilson Health in Sidney, and three more were taken to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatched calls for the week.