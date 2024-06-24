Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

June 16-22

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS was called to three emergency medical dispatches in Shelby County. That’s two fewer than the previous week.

All three calls took place in the Houston EMS district, covering Loramie and Washington Townships, including the village of Lockington, but excluding the village of Russia.

Each of the three patients from last week’s calls was transported from the scene. Interestingly, all three calls occurred last Wednesday within a seven-hour time-frame. Spirit EMS received assistance from Lockington firefighters and Shelby County deputies at the scene of a motorcycle crash with injuries. Russia Fire first responders and Shelby County deputies each aided in a medical call. The Spirit EMS ambulance was dispatched from the Houston station on Russia-Houston Road in all three instances.

Two of the transported patients were taken to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy, while the third was transported to Children’s Medical Center in Dayton.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatched calls for the week.