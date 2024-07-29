Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

July 7 – July 20

According to Brian K. Hathaway, president and CEO of Spirit EMS, has reported a busy two-week period for the organization, with a significant number of emergency medical dispatches in Shelby County.

During the week of July 7-13, 2024, Spirit EMS responded to a total of 94 dispatches. Of these, two calls originated in the Houston EMS district—covering Loramie and Washington townships, as well as the village of Lockington, while excluding the Village of Russia. The vast majority, 92 calls, were made while EMS units were stationed at the Country Concert event.

In the Houston district, one patient was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy. Spirit EMS received assistance from Russia Fire first responders for a medical alarm activation, which resulted in the cancellation of the EMS crew before arrival on the scene. All responses during this period were coordinated from the Spirit EMS satellite station located at 5125 Russia-Houston Road in Houston.

During the Country Concert, Spirit EMS worked in collaboration with deputies, concert staff, Fort Loramie firefighters, and security personnel to manage numerous EMS calls. Out of the 92 dispatches, 35 incidents involved EMS personnel obtaining a refusal after evaluation or being unable to locate a patient in need of assistance. A total of 54 patients were treated on-site and later released, while three individuals required transport to local hospitals. Notably, the busiest period occurred on Saturday afternoon when rising temperatures led to an increase in heat-related emergencies. The patients transported included one to Wilson Health in Sidney, one to Joint Township Memorial Hospital in Saint Mary’s, and one to Kettering Health Troy. This year, the concert experienced 26 more dispatches compared to the previous year, yet there were seven fewer transports to hospitals.

For the subsequent week of July 14-20, 2024, Spirit EMS responded to five emergency medical dispatches, all occurring in the Houston EMS district, which again includes Loramie and Washington townships, along with the village of Lockington, excluding the Village of Russia.

Of the five patients dealt with during this week, four were transported to hospitals. Assistance was provided by Russia Fire first responders for a medical alarm activation, which led to the cancellation of their crew before reaching the scene. Lockington firefighters and Shelby County deputies also supported the response to an injury accident. All calls were managed from the Spirit EMS satellite station at 5125 Russia-Houston Road, Houston.

Among those transported, two patients were taken to Wilson Health in Sidney, and two were brought to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy.

Overall, Spirit EMS successfully responded to 100% of its dispatched calls during this two-week reporting period.