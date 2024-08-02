Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

July 21-27

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS reported on the number of emergency medical dispatches in Shelby County for the past week.

During the week of July 21-27, 2024, Spirit EMS responded to a total of eight dispatches, three more than the prior week.

All of the calls originated in the Houston EMS district—covering Loramie and Washington townships, as well as the village of Lockington, while excluding the Village of Russia.

Four of the seven calls occurred on Monday, July 22nd alone. All seven patients were transported from the scene and taken to area hospitals. Three patients were taken to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy, while four other patients were transported to Wilson Health in Sidney. All responses were coordinated from the Spirit EMS satellite station located at 5125 Russia-Houston Road in Houston.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatched calls.