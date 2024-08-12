Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

July 28-Aug. 3

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS reported there were six emergency medical dispatches in Shelby County for the week of July 28-Aug. 3, 2024, two less than the week prior.

All of the calls originated in the Houston EMS district — covering Loramie and Washington Townships, as well as the village of Lockington, while excluding the village of Russia.

For the second week in a row, Monday was the busiest day of all with half the calls for the week occurring on that day alone. Only two of the six calls involved transports to the hospital, with four total patient interactions.

There were two calls in which EMS crews responded and evaluated the patient and medic crews subsequently obtained a patient refusal for transport. Spirit EMS also responded to a fire scene and assisted Houston, Lockington, and Russia firefighters. There were no injuries. Two EMS crews responded along with Shelby County deputies and Lockington firefighters to a report of a car versus train accident, but it was found upon arrival there was no one inside the car when it was struck by the train. Shelby County deputies also assisted EMS crews at two medical emergencies, while Russia Fire first responders assisted at one medical emergency.

The two patients transported were taken to Wilson Health in Sidney. All responses were coordinated from the Spirit EMS satellite station located at 5125 Russia-Houston Road in Houston.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatched calls.