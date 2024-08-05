Spirit EMS to assist at Miami County Fair

TROY—The Miami County Fair is excited to announce a new partnership with Spirit EMS to provide comprehensive emergency medical services for this year’s fair. This collaboration ensures the safety and well-being of all attendees, participants, and staff.

Spirit EMS, known for its excellence in emergency medical care, will have an experienced team of healthcare professionals on-site throughout the event, ready to respond promptly to any medical emergencies that may arise.

“We are incredibly honored to have been chosen as the service provider for the Miami County Fair,” said Brian K. Hathaway, president/CEO of Spirit EMS. “This partnership is a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication to providing exceptional emergency services. We look forward to contributing to the success of this beloved community event.”

Hathaway explained EMS coverage at large events is becoming a growing part of the company’s footprint in the area. Besides providing 24/7 coverage of nearly fifty square miles of 9-1-1 territory in Shelby County the past four years, the company just celebrated its 10th year as the exclusive EMS provider to Country Concert and also provides EMS coverage to other such major venues as Eldora Speedway, the Great Darke County Fair, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in partnership with AMR/GMR, and numerous other events.

In preparation for the Miami County Fair, Hathaway said he and Operations Manager Brian Brown met with officials from the Miami County Emergency Management Agency, Troy Fire Department, and Miami County Emergency Communications Center to ensure operational readiness for the start of the seven-day fair which begins Friday.

In years past, EMS coverage at the fair had been provided through a local hospital partnership collaboration.

“We are incredibly grateful for our past partnership with Premier Health/Upper Valley Medical Center and thank them for their years of exceptional service,” said Michelle Green, president of the Miami County Agricultural Society and Miami County Fair Board. “As we move forward, we are thrilled to welcome Spirit EMS as our new emergency services partner. Their commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with our mission to ensure the safety and well-being of all fairgoers.”

The Miami County Fair is a cherished community event, attracting thousands of visitors each year. With a wide range of activities, exhibits, and entertainment, the fair offers something for everyone. Ensuring the health and safety of all attendees is a top priority, and the new collaboration with Spirit EMS plays a crucial role in achieving this goal.

The Miami County Fair will take place from Friday, Aug. 9 to Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Miami County Fairgrounds, 650 N. County Road 25A in Troy.