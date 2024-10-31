State Cross Country Meet Saturday at Fortress Obetz

Tippecanoe’s Landon Kimmel will be looking for a state title when runs in the boys D-I race Saturday at Fortress Obetz at the state cross country championships. MVT File Photos Covington’s Elyza Long will run her final high school cross country race Saturday in the D-III race. MVT File Photos Piqua’s Noah Burgh is expected to have a high finish at the D-I boys race Saturday at the state cross country championships at Fortress Obetz. MVT File Photos Newton freshman Michaela Flora will finish her season at the state cross country meet Saturday. MVT File Photos Milton-Union’s Colin Hinkelman will run in the D-II boys race Saturday. MVT File Photos Morgan Collins and the Tippecanoe girls cross country team will run in the D-II race Saturday. MVT File Photos Bethel freshman Olivia Brumbaugh will run in the girls D-II race Saturday. MVT File Photos

OBETZ — Seven individuals and one team will complete the cross country season at the state meet Saturday at Fortress Obetz.

D-III Girls, 10:40 a.m.

Covington’s Elyza Long and Newton’s Michaela Flora will run in the first girls race of the day.

Long finished second in the regional in 19:01.68 and has the 13th fastest qualifying time.

Flora was fourth at the regional and has the 16th fastest qualifying time of 19:12.42.

D-II Boys, Noon

Milton-Union’s Colin Hinkelman will run in the second boys race of the day.

Hinkelman finished seventh in the regional in 16:33.29.

D-II Girls, 12:40 p.m.

Bethel’s Olivia Brumbaugh and the Tippecanoe girls team will be running in the second girls race of the day.

Brumbaugh finished 13th at the regional in 20:04.71 and Morgan Collins led the Tippecanoe girls to a fourth-place finish at the regional to advance, taking 15th in 20:10.07.

Also running for Tipp with their regional times are Sydney LaBreck, 24, 20:46.93; Lucia Ranly, 25, 20:51.09; Katelyn Beeson, 36, 21:32.58; Mary Waibel, 40, 21:37.18; Aubrey Davis, 74, 22:43.05 and Lauren Anderson, 75, 22:4.46.

D-I Boys, 2 p.m.

The D-I boys race should be the best race of the day with Tippecanoe’s Landon Kimmel and Everett Muhlenkamp and Piqua’s Noah Burgh running.

Kimmel has the fast qualifying time after breaking the regional record by running 14:58.8.

He will be looking to improve on his third-place finish at state last year, but it won’t be easy.

St. Xavier’s Alex Bruns, who was just four seconds behind Kimmel at the Troy regional — is the only runner to have beaten Kimmel in race this year.

And last year’s state runnerup Eli Ilg is back after winning the Youngstown regional in a time of 15:16.7 last weekend.

Burgh won’t be far behind them.

He finished fourth at the Troy regional in 15:25.77 and has the seventh fastest qualifying time.

Muhlenkamp grabbed the 20th and final qualifying spot at the Troy regional finishing 20th in 16:09.73.