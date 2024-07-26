State Fair opens, will run through Aug. 4

Governor Mike DeWine was joined by Fran DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, Ohio State Fair Executive Director Adam Heffron and a host of others to open the 2024 Ohio State Fair. Submitted photo

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, First Lady Fran DeWine, and Lt. Governor Jon Husted joined Ohio State Fair Executive Director Adam Heffron to open the gates for the first day of the Ohio State Fair.

The fair runs from Wednesday, July 24 to Sunday, Aug. 4 and continues to host traditions and family favorites including the famed butter cow and calf sculptures, iconic SkyGlider ride, and Smokey Bear in the beautiful eight-acre Natural Resources Park.

“One of the things that is particularly exciting about this year’s State Fair is that we’re on the path toward progress. We have several construction projects underway that will enhance the fairgrounds for the future, both for the fair and the events held here the other 353 days a year,” explained Governor DeWine.

Next year, the opening ceremony will take place near a brand-new entry gateway, one of many projects planned as a part of the Expo 2050 initiative. More details about the construction projects are available in an Expo 2050 Project Showcase located outside of one of the new buildings currently under construction, and are available at https://www.ohioexpocenter.com/expo2050.

Some fair features, like the Taste of Ohio Pavilion, horticultural exhibits, and entertainment attractions, have been relocated during construction, but fair favorites remain a mainstay along with new exhibits like the Nerveless Nocks Sway Pole Show, Wheels of Agriculture Game Show, the enhanced multi-species OVMA Animal Care Center, New Food Avenue, and more.

“The Ohio State Fair also is a great venue for kids to learn and play, hone their interests, and start making steps toward their future careers,” said Governor DeWine. “You can have it all in the heart of it all, and organizations like COSI, Battelle, and Intel, all in the Lausche Youth Exploration Space, help make the connection for Ohio’s next generation of scientists and engineers who will play a tremendous role in Ohio’s ongoing success.”

“Our state fair is truly an opportunity to highlight what makes Ohio great,” said Lt. Governor Husted. “Showcasing exhibits from across the state, it brings Ohioans together to celebrate agriculture, innovation, business, natural resources, food, music, art and more.”

Following a cabinet meeting at the fairgrounds and a celebratory ribbon cutting ceremony, Governor and First Lady DeWine toured the fairgrounds with the fair’s Executive Director Adam Heffron, who began his position in March of this year.

“I’m thrilled to cut the ribbon and kick off my first Ohio State Fair as Executive Director,” Adam Heffron explained. “Ohio is known for having a great fair rooted in agriculture, with everyone’s fair favorites: food, rides, arts, entertainment, and more. I’m looking forward to showing the thousands of Ohioans who walk through our gates the next 12 days a great Ohio State Fair experience.”

A full list of events and attractions with times and locations can be found at https://www.ohiostatefair.com/events.