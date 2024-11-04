Stitched by Liv and Em opens in Tipp City

Stitched by Liv and Em owners Emily Philpot, center left, and Olivia Frederick, center right, cut the ribbon for the grand opening with family, Tipp City Mayor Logan Rogers, far left, and members of the Tipp City Chamber of Commerce on Friday, Nov. 1, in Tipp City. Carly Rose | Miami Valley Today

By Carly Rose

[email protected]

TIPP CITY — Stitched by Liv and Em held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate its grand opening located at 34 S. Second St. on Friday, Nov. 1.

Stitched by Liv and Em Owners Olivia Frederick and her mother Emily Philpot, are a mother-daughter custom embroidery and sewing shop duo for whom opening their business has been a dream in the making for decades.

“It feels surreal. This has been a long time coming, and we’re excited to finally open our doors to the Tipp City community,” said Frederick.

Philpot’s sewing journey began in 1981, in home economics class. Frederick received her first sewing machine as a birthday gift from her mother in 2012, but she had been sewing throughout her childhood with her mom.

Stitched by Liv and Em, officially began in early 2022 conducting business as an online store when the timing worked out. After many years as a high school teacher, Philpot retired from teaching to pursue this creative journey with her daughter.

After finishing her business degree, Frederick became a photographer while living in and traveling Europe. After returning home to the United States and becoming a mom, it was important for her to be able to be home with her young family.

Frederick uses her photography history to take all of the product photography in-house.

“This is our first brick-and-mortar location, but we’ve been running our online store for nearly three years,” said Frederick.

Customers can expect a unique blend of nostalgia and creativity, where classic quilt blocks meet modern style.

“We offer a variety of handmade items — from embroidered sweatshirts and bags to quilt-inspired gifts — all crafted with attention to detail,” said Frederick. “We also feature other local fiber artists, we’re excited to bring this handcrafted charm to Tipp City.”

“We’re passionate about creating more than just products; we’re building connections through art and tradition. We hope to become a gathering place for the community-whether you’re a longtime quilt and embroidery lover or someone discovering this craft for the first time,” said Frederick during their ribbon cutting celebration. “We’d love to be your friend! Thank you, Tipp City, for welcoming us, and we can’t wait to share our journey with you all.”

At the end of the ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday morning, Tipp City Mayor, Logan Rogers said, “This is the kind of place that makes our downtown a destination, people come along and say ‘Oh cool, I want to go in here.’”

The holiday season hours of operation are Monday, closed; Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit Stitched by Liv and Em’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61566738152824 or by calling 937-694-8569.