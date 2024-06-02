Strawberry Festival has another large turnout Sunday

Marlee Robinson, 5, of Cincinnati, is all smiles after getting her face painted, with her parents Kari Palmer and Thomas Ritchie, on Sunday, June 2, at the Troy Strawberry Festival. Eamon Baird | Miami Valley Today A wide variety of vintage and contemporary cars show off their engines at the cruise at Troy City Park in the afternoon of Sunday, June 2, at the Troy Strawberry Festival. Eamon Baird | Miami Valley Today Large crowds of people flood the streets of downtown Troy for the annual Strawberry Festival on Sunday, June 2. Eamon Baird | Miami Valley Today The fountain in downtown Troy is colored red every year to commemorate the Troy Strawberry Festival. Eamon Baird | Miami Valley Today

