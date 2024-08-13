Summer crisis program available to Miami County

TROY — The Ohio Department of Development and Miami County Community Action Council (CAC) are once again offering assistance to help Ohio’s families stay cool during the hot summer months.

From July 1 through Sept. 30, 2024, income-eligible Ohioans can receive assistance in paying their electric bill, purchasing an air conditioner or fan, or making repairs to their central air conditioning unit through the Ohio Department of Development’s home energy assistance summer crisis program.

The summer crisis program assists low-income households that have an electric service disconnection notice, have been shut off, or are trying to establish new electric service, those with an elderly household member (60 years or older) , or those who require air conditioning and can provide physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for their health. Qualifying medical conditions can include lung disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and others.

To qualify for assistance, Ohioans must have a gross income at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines for a family of up to seven members, and 60% of the state median income for a family of eight or more members. For a family of four, the annual income must be at or below $54,600.

To apply for the program, clients are required to schedule an appointment with Miami County CAC. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 937-335-7921.

Clients need to bring copies of the following documents to their appointment:

• Copies of their most recent energy bills;

• A list of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each member;

• Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members;

• Proof of disability (if applicable);

• Physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health (if there is not a household member over the age of 60 or other qualifying utility bill situation.)

Ohioans enrolled in the percentage of income payment plan plus (PIPP) program who meet the above criteria may also be eligible for assistance towards their default PIPP payment, first PIPP payment, central air conditioning repairs, or may receive an air conditioning unit and/or fan.

For more information about the summer crisis program, and what is needed to apply, contact the Miami County CAC utility assistance intake department at 937-335-7921. To be connected to your local Energy Assistance Provider visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov or call 800-282-0880.

The Ohio Department of Development empowers communities to succeed by investing in Ohio’s people, places, and businesses. Learn more about our work at www.development.ohio.gov.