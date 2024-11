Sunday, Nov 3, was a busy day for the Miami County Board of Elections (BOE) as the line of early voters wrapped around the Courthouse Plaza in downtown Troy on the last day of early, in-person voting. Polls will be open on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Be sure to bring a current photo ID. For more information, visit the BOE’s website at https://www.boe.ohio.gov/miami/ or call the office at 937-440-3900.

Courtesy photo | Ted Mercer