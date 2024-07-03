Suspect in custody following explosion at PHS

Mike Ullery for Miami Valley Today The fromt entrance to Piqua High School shows the effects caused by an explosive device allegedly detonated by Grady William Douglas W Egerton, 20, of Piqua on Monday. Egerton

PIQUA — The Piqua Police Department arrested a suspect early this morning on four felony charges following the detonation of an incendiary device at Piqua High School.

Grady William Douglas W Egerton, 20, of Piqua, was arrested on charges of fourth-degree felony arson, fourth-degree felony inducing panic, fourth-degree felony vandalism and second-degree felony unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance. Additional charges may be pending.

The homemade incendiary device was detonated at 7:33 p.m. near the main entrance of Piqua High School, 1 Indian Trail, Piqua. Piqua Police Department officers developed the suspect’s identity and location and obtained a search warrant for the property.

During the execution of the search warrant, Egerton produced a pistol, and officers fired shots at the suspect. Following a multi-hour standoff and utilizing gas to evacuate the suspect, officers deployed a TASER to take Egerton into custody at about 4 a.m. July 2.

Egerton was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center to be evaluated, and he was treated and released. No officers were injured during the incident or arrest.

No other individuals were in the residence at the time of the arrest. No one was injured at Piqua High School.

The weapon Egerton presented at the time of search warrant execution was later determined to be a CO2 pistol.

Egerton is being held at Miami County Jail and is awaiting arraignment in Miami County Courts. According to jail records, bond has not been set.

Piqua High School sustained fire damage and shattered windows from the impact of the detonation and consequential fire. Piqua City Schools staff said that maintenance crews are onsite to secure the building and begin repairing the damage caused by the incident.

Sidney Police Department provided mutual aid at the incident.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call Piqua Police Department at 937-778-2027.