Suspects charged in Store-N-Lock thefts

PIQUA — Deputies with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office recently made two arrests involving thefts from numerous Store-N-Lock facilities in Piqua, the surrounding area and also in Darke County.

Dylan L. Harrison, 31, at large, and Randy J. Peters, 50, of Piqua, were taken into custody and incarcerated in the Miami County Jail.

According to a press release from Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak, Harrison is charged with aggravated burglary and felonious assault stemming from an Oct. 3, 2022 incident, that occurred in the 5000 block of Washington Road, to the south of Piqua. Harrison struck a female resident with his car as he was fleeing the residence after burglarizing it. Harrison was located by Piqua Police the following evening and was taken into custody.

Harrison is also charged with breaking and entering and possession of criminal tools.

Peters is charged with receiving stolen property, possession of methamphetamine and is also on probation for receiving stolen property.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives executed five search warrants in Miami, Shelby and Darke Counties recovering countless pieces of stolen property, the release said. Most of the property is believed to have been stolen from Store-N-Lock units over the past three to four years. Suspects would cut locks off storage units and then place their own locks on them, returning later to steal property. Property items that have not been identified to an owner will be publicized with photos in the near future to trace the property back to an owner.

“We would encourage residents who are currently renting storage units to check the unit to make sure it has not been broken into,” Duchak said in the release. “If the unit has been entered and property stolen, please contact Detective Lt. Jason Moore at 937-440-6085, ext. 3991, or report to local law enforcement.”

The investigation is on-going, additional arrests and charges will be forthcoming. Anyone having any information is requested to contact Detective Lt. Jason Moore at 937-440-6085, ext. 3991, or by email at [email protected]

Anonymous tips can be made on the sheriff’s office website at www.miamicountyohio.gov/sheriff.