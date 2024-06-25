Take in the arts in Miami County

Members of the Bon Jovi tribute band, Shot Thru the Heart, perform at the Tipp City Park during the June 2023 Canal Music Fest hosted by the Tipp City Area Arts Council. Miami Valley Today file photo Joshua and Nicole Landis take home the 2024 Mirror Ball Champions title and the Most Entertaining Award of the night at 13th annual Dancing with the Piqua Stars contest held in April 2024 at Romer’s Piqua in Piqua. Submitted photo | Piqua Arts Council A Portrait & Figure Study Group painting class led by Shirley Harbaugh at The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center in 2023. Submitted photo | The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center

By Kathleen Leese

For Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — Miami County’s creativity is harnessed into artistic opportunities thanks to the work of the Piqua Arts Council, Tipp City Area Arts Council and the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center.

The Piqua Arts Council (PAC), located at 427 N. Main St., Piqua, can be contacted at 937-773-9630 or through its website at https://piquaartscouncil.org/. The organization’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., where in addition to the office, it maintains a gallery where the public can see the work of professional and novice artists displayed for the public to enjoy.

Among the many activities of the Piqua Arts Council is Dancing with the Piqua Stars. This event is a local celebrity fundraiser that allows local well known individuals to get their feet dancing with special lessons from dancing instructors before they take their skills to the next level in special performances that helps to raise money for PAC. A dessert matinee and a dinner performance is part of the experience and evening.

In addition, the PAC offers art workshops such as the Barbara Jaenicke Pastel Workshop, which is being offered from July 22-25, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the Apple Tree Gallery in Piqua.

PAC will offer Art 4 Everyone 4 Kids on Aug. 10, 2024, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the YWCA in Piqua, which will include a variety of activities and art for everyone.

On Sept. 5, PAC will sponsor the Piqua Fine Art Exhibition and Awards Reception from 6 to 9 p.m. at Apple Tree Gallery, Piqua. The 32nd annual exhibition will include awards. The exhibition will continue from Sept. 6-27 and will include the work of over 200 artists from across Ohio. It will be open to the public from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, also at Apple Tree Gallery.

PAC will sponsor the Dan Young Oil Workshop Oct. 7-10, featuring professional painter Dan Young who will teach oil painting daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Apple Tree Gallery.

Among other events, PAC will sponsor Sounds of the Season on Dec. 7 at 5 p.m. The location will be announced at a later date. The event will feature performers in a special Christmas concert. The proceeds from this concert will be donated to a local Piqua charity.

The Tipp City Area Arts Council (TCAAC), which can be contacted at 937-543-5115 or via its website at https://www.tippcityartscouncil.com/, is a non-profit organization that promotes the arts through a variety of activities and events.

Among their events is the 2024 Canal Music Fest which will be held on Saturday, June 8, at 6 p.m. at City Park in Tipp City and will feature Draw the Line – Aerosmith Tribute Band, The Voice and American Idol finalist Michael Williams and Tipp City native znels. The event is free and open to the public, but no coolers or backpacks are permitted and even furry friends on leashes are invited to attend. Vendors include Bolasko’s Concessions, Buckeye Burgers, Daryls House of BBQ, Johnny Wontons, Kona Ice, La Grange Mexican, Raging Bull Pizza and Susie’s Big Dipper. Skull Dollz Face Painters will also be there.

TCAAC will sponsor an Art Camp for students entering grades 1 through 5 from June 17-20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Monroe Grange, 4729 Peters Road, Tipp City. Registration is $50 for residents and $55 for non-residents.

TCAAC sponsors art and writing camps for young students and a quarter auction in addition to A Holiday Affair, which is part of Tipp City’s Christmas celebration.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, located at 301 W. Main St., Troy, can be contacted at 937-339-0457 or via its website at www.troyhayner.org. The Hayner Cultural Center is open Mondays from 7 to 9 p.m. and Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is open on Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center offers a variety of events including Poetry at Hayner: A Mosaic of Voices on Saturday, June 8, at 6:30 p.m., featuring 10 poets reading during the first hour as well as an open mic during the second hour and hors d’oeuvres, a wine bar and book sales. There is no admission charge.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will sponsor a Flower Power Garden Party on June 5 from 1 to 3 p.m. featuring a free jewelry making workshop with Connie Galey and vintage and antique jewelry for sale with the featured exhibit Flower Power: Flora in Fashion. The exhibit will be on display through June 30.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center PorchFest returns Sept. 14 beginning at 10:30 a.m. and will feature live music and a food court and Artisan Tent Village. Details about locations of the various events throughout Troy that day as well as the closing concert at the Hayner Center are available by going to www.troyhayner.org.