TCMS collecting school supplies for kids

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is collecting school supplies for children in Tipp City and Monroe Township from July 1 through Aug. 1.

Book bags and school supplies are given out during the last two weeks of the Lunch On Us summer lunch program, said a Tipp Monroe Community Services. Several blue donation tubs are around Tipp City, including the TMCS office, Monroe Federal at both branches, Tipp City Public Library, and Zack Jacobs-State Farm Insurance. All donations are greatly appreciated.

The following items are needed: fine point dry erase markers, jumbo glue sticks, college-ruled spiral notebooks, wide-ruled spiral notebooks, composition notebooks (wide-ruled), composition notebooks college-ruled, Crayola classic markers (eight-pack), highlighters (green/yellow), 12-count colored pencils, pencil bags/boxes, one and 2-inch binders, pink erasers, 5-inch pointed scissors, 24-count Crayola crayons, number two pencils (Ticonderoga), mechanical pencils, pocket folder with/without clips, 70-page sketch book (6-by-9-inches), red and blue pens, tissues (large box), antibacterial wipes, paper towels, baggies (quart/gallon/sandwich), backpacks, earbuds (no Bluetooth), rulers, TI-84 graphing calculator, TI-30XIIS calculator. Gift cards/cash/checks are also accepted.

Lunch On Us is a social service program offered by TMCS. Lunches are served from Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m., at the Tipp City Global Methodist Church. For those children who cannot come into town to pick up their lunch, TMCS also has several drop-off locations. Tipp City Schools allows TMCS to use one of their vans each year to make deliveries easier.

Tipp Monroe Community Services is a local nonprofit organization responsible for identifying and meeting the needs of Tipp City and Monroe Township residents. We provide recreational, educational, cultural, and social programs.

Visit https://tmcomservices.recdesk.com/Community/Page?pageId=19641 for a complete delivery route and approximate times, a list of school supplies being collected, collection tub locations, and information about the program.