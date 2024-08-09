TCS returns starting Aug. 20

TROY — Students attending Troy City Schools will begin returning to school on Aug. 20 for the 2024-25 school year.

The Troy City Schools will be holding opening houses, followed by the first days of school, in the coming weeks. Below are some important dates to remember, according to Troy City Schools’ website.

First Day of School:

• Kindergarten – Kindergarten students will be on a staggered start for the first week of school. According to Troy City Schools’ Facebook page, parents should have received their child’s start date when they registered. If they did not, they can contact the school their student will be attending.

• Grades 1-9 – The first day is Aug. 20. For Troy High School freshmen, the first day will be a “Freshman Focus Day.”

• Grades 10-12 – The first day is Aug. 21.

Open Houses:

• Troy High School – Schedule pick-up is Aug. 13-20 from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the main office. A freshman and new student parent meeting is Aug. 14 (6:30 p.m.) in the THS auditorium. Open house is Aug. 19 (6 to 7:30 p.m.)

• Troy Junior High School – All students schedule pick up is Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Van Cleve Sixth Grade Building – Open house are Aug. 19 from 4 to 5 p.m.

• Concord Elementary School – Kindergarten open house is Aug. 17 (5-6 p.m.). Fifth grade parent meeting is Aug. 14 (6-7 p.m.). Open house is Aug. 18 (grade 1, 2-3 p.m.; grade 2, 3-4 p.m.; grade 3, 1-2 p.m.). Fourth grade parent meeting is Sept. 5 from 6-7 p.m.

• Cookson Elementary School – Kindergarten meeting is Aug. 19 (5-6 p.m.) Open house is Aug. 19 (6:-7:15 p.m.)

• Forest Elementary School – Open house is Aug. 19 (5:15-6:15 p.m.)

• Heywood Elementary School – Open house is Aug. 19 (kindergarten 5-6 p.m.; grades 1-5, 6-7 p.m.)

• Hook Elementary School – Open house is Aug. 15 (grade 1, 5-6 p.m.; kindergarten and grades 2-5, 5-6 p.m.)

• Kyle Elementary School – Open house is Aug. 19 for grades 1 and 2, 5:30-6:30 p.m; open house is Aug. 20 for kindergarten families last name A-L orientation, 9:30 a.m.; open house is Aug. 21 for kindergarten families last name M-Z orientation, 9:30 a.m.; open house is Aug. 23 for kindergarten classroom-specific voluntary for families and children, 1 -2 p.m.