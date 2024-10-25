Teen arrested after Tipp City pursuit

TIPP CITY – A Dayton teenager was arrested after a high-speed pursuit through multiple counties early Thursday morning.

According to a Tipp City press release, t, at 3:15 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, Tipp City Police Officer Jordan Little attempted to make a traffic stop near the intersection of Hyatt Street and Main Street in Tipp City, under possible suspicion of a stolen vehicle.

The vehicle failed to comply to the officer’s signal and fled west on Main Street and then northbound on Interstate 75. The vehicle continued northbound on I-75, where deputies with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office laid stop strips which struck the vehicle’s front and rear tires.

The vehicle continued driving erratically north on I-75, maintaining speeds slightly over 100 mph, into Shelby County. The driver finally exited the vehicle, due to a flat tire on Fair Road in Sidney.

There, the suspect, identified as a 15-year-old Elijah Stark, fled on foot, was pursued, taken into custody and transported to the West Central Juvenile Detention Center in Troy, said a Tipp City Police report.

Upon further investigation, it was learned the vehicle stolen was a 2020 Dodge Durango, stolen from 760 Comanche Lane, Tipp City, in the rear lot with the keys inside.

Charges pending against the juvenile, include fleeing and eluding, receiving stolen property, obstruction, and several traffic violations, including no driver’s license.