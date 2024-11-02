Thankful for November

By James McGuire

Contributing columnist

November is off and running!

October 2024 is now but a fading memory — though countless parents are still engaged in daily watchdog skirmishes with their kids, trying to curb the sugar highs when their youngsters overdose from bulging bags of sweet Halloween treats.

It’s a new month, and a new time — or, depending on your viewpoint, an old time readopted. The first Sunday in November is when we turn our clocks back an hour, reverting from Daylight Savings time, which we began back in March, to regular Eastern Standard Time — what my wife calls “real time.”

Now I’ll be able to see where I’m walking without a flashlight when I take the dog out for her early-morning constitutional. Which should cut down on my stumbling and restrained mutterings — at least during the latter half of our investigatory ambles.

There’s a venerable bit of rural folk wisdom that claims, come November, autumn “slips down the river.”

There’s a literal truth to this observation, of course. Just ask any angler who’s ever tried retrieving a lure through a leaf-choked pool. Or someone whose cottage home sits on the banks of a pastoral stream. I daily see November’s colorful confetti of fallen leaves go washing downstream—tattered remnants attesting to the seasonal passing.

But the old saying is also equally true in the metaphoric sense.

November arrives and there’s no longer any doubt or denying the shape and direction of things to come. Autumn is unmistakably on the wane, while winter awaits like a restless beast around yonder bend.

Is it any wonder why this eleventh month seldom ranks high on anyone’s list of favorites?

“What’s to like?” they ask. “It’s dark, dank, gloomy, cold, windy … depressing.”

I’ve often heard these words, or similar variations when folks give their impression of November.

Yet, to those who will see with objective sight, I suggest November can also be viewed as sparkling, crisp, cheerful, invigorating, peaceful.

Perspective, as usual, makes all the difference.

In order to fully appreciate November, you must first cease comparing it to the ending color carnival of October or lumping it in with the extended darkness of December. Months, like people, are always best understood when judged by their own unique merits.

November’s value lies in what it offers rather than what it lacks. Often these seasonal gifts are subtle—the sheen of morning frost on heaped windrows of new-fallen leaves; the bright golden-tangerine orb of Mars rising like a burnished jewel from the eastern darkness; the tousled, yellow clusters of the mysterious witch hazel which has waited until this crossover moment between autumn and winter to bloom.

Moreover, in spite of brevity or understatement, the impact of such vignettes on the human psyche can prove breathtaking. Thoreau recognized this, saying, “The thinnest yellow light of November is more warming and exhilarating than any wine…equal in value to the bounty of July.”

A few evenings ago I stood on a wooded bluff overlooking an upper stretch of the Stillwater. Scattered clouds blotted out all but an occasional handful of winking stars. Lacking a moon, the darkness seemed thick and complete.

Still, after a wait, my eyes slowly, incrementally adjusted to the point where I could separate substance from shadow.

Eventually, I could perceive a few of the closer branches and trunks of trees adjacent to the edge. Then I managed to trace the faint, gleaming surface reflection of the stream twenty feet below. Later still, I picked out the dull, ghostly-white glow of sycamores lining the narrow waterway.

Plenty of leaves still clung to the trees, though not so many as a week earlier, and their numbers decreased dramatically with each passing day. Soon all would be down, except for those of the stubborn oaks.

And while I could not really make out individual leaves, I could hear the intermittent breeze stir softly through their midst, carrying not only sound, but a rich, loamy smell — a growing season’s worth of sunlight and nutrients now beginning to compost into the earth.

The character of a November night is a great and overriding quiet. Not silence, mind you, for few places on this earth can ever be said to be truly silent. No, this was merely quiet, an insular and invisible landscape undisturbed by twittering birds, croaking frogs, or the buzz and chirrup of insects.

Oddly, one of the most common ways we react to such quiet is by listening more intently, as if the lack of numerous background sounds has induced a sort of nervous interior tension, a holding-in of breath. Perhaps this originates from those not-too-distant times when we were as much prey as predator—nights when both men and beasts roamed the cloistered darkness, hunting one another, their stalking cloaked by November’s recent quiet. Only those who attuned their senses and paid attention lived to see the dawning.

Listening, I could hear the water purling over gravel shallows, a whitetail deer chuffing in the cedar thicket behind the bluff, and once — from far away, well up the stream’s shrouded corridor — the rounded hoots of a barred owl.

The shiver that coursed along my spine was not so much cold-induced as atavistic.

November gets you back to fundamentals, stripping away the leftover clutter and inessentials from bygone seasons, reducing the stage to a sere land of earth and wind, water and sky.

Change is afoot, a transformation which, in its wake, will leave the stark setting we must accommodate ourselves to — with or without snow — until next April.

Henry Beston once said of November, “The leaves fall, the wind blows, and the farm country slowly changes from summer cottons into its winter wools.”

November is here. The harvest is in. It’s time to sit back and reflect on your blessings and bounties. Then, after taking stock, close your eyes, open your hearts, and give thanks.

In payment for tucking the old year in, November proffers some of the finest days of all to go afield.

I’m truly thankful for November.

