Thanks to Covington’s Memorial Day Parade participants

To the editor:

I am on the Board of Directors of the Covington-Newberry Historical Society situated in Covington.

Earlier this year, a motion was made at our Board meeting to organize the 2024 Memorial Day Parade for our community. After further discussion, a unanimous vote was passed.

I would like to take this time to gratefully reach out to all the participants of Covington’s 2024 Memorial Day Parade.

Memorial Day is a day of remembrance to those men and women, along with their families, that sacrificed everything for our freedom today.

The participants lined two streets awaiting their turn to enter High Street to show their patriotism and sincere gratitude for our fallen. We appreciated every Law Enforcement Agency, Village & Township Employee, Fire & Rescue (some came from neighboring communities), Military Vehicle, Float, Honor Guard, Cub & Boy Scout, Band Member, Grand and Parade Marshal, Car, Van, Truck, Golf Cart, and Motorcycle. Everyone had someone who they were honoring on Memorial Day.

It was heartwarming to see so many faces of the community lining the street to pay patronage and honor those that have fallen in the line of duty while serving our Country.

It has been since 2019 that Covington was able to have a Memorial Day Parade. It was a wonderful feeling to see it all come together once again.

As representation of the Covington-Newberry Historical Society, our heartfelt thanks go out to all.…

Respectfully,

Ann M. Adams

2024 Covington Memorial Day Parade Chairman