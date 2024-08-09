The 2024 fair is officially underway

Miami County Commissioner Greg Simmons addresses the crowd gathered in the grandstand on Friday, Aug. 9, during the opening ceremonies of the 2024 Miami County Fair. Simmons began with a prayer and then addressed the crowd. Kathleen Leese | For Miami Valley Today The Miami County Commissioners Wade Westfall, center left to right, Greg Simmons and Ted Mercer present a check for $485,000 for Indian Hills 4-H Camp for infrastructure needs. Members of 4-H as well as other young people gather around to celebrate the presentation of the check during the opening ceremonies of the 2024 Miami County Fair on Friday, Aug. 9. The fair continues through Aug. 15. Kathleen Leese | For Miami Valley Today

By Kathleen Leese

For Miami Valley Today

TROY — Under blue skies and comfortable temperatures, the Miami County Fair kicked off Friday, Aug. 9, with opening ceremonies in the grandstand that included the presentation of a check for the Indian Hills 4-H Club.

Miami County Fair/Miami County Agricultural Society President Michelle Green opened the ceremonies following the National Anthem and Pledge of Allegiance, welcoming everyone to the fair and thanking her family and Junior and Senior Fair Board members and volunteers who have helped to prepare for this year’s fair.

Miami County Commissioner Greg Simmons also addressed the crowd, “We (Commissioners) are committed. We are committed to the fair. We want to make it one of the best fairs in the state.”

Following Simmons remarks, the commissioners presented a check for $485,000 for Indian Hills 4-H Club for infrastructure needs.

Simmons said, “Time for camp to undergo major improvements.”

He added the commissioners believe the check will be used in the “best way possible” and will help future generations of campers enjoy the camp.

Miami County Commissioner Ted Mercer introduced dignitaries present at the ceremonies including State Rep. Rodney Creech, R-40th district; former Shelby County Sheriff John Lenhart with the Auditor of State’s Office; Joe Braden, Auditor of State’s Office; John Gomez, Treasurer of State’s Office; Kyle Lentz, Ohio Attorney General’s Office; Sam Buchman, Lost Creek Township Trustee; Dennis Probes, Miami County Health Department Commissioner; and Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak.

Mercer went on to thank the Miami Agricultural Society and the Miami County Fair Board for their work and thanked the Miami County Maintenance Department for their “hard work.”

Miami County Commissioner Wade Westfall also spoke, “Our County Fair has been held every year since 1846. Enjoy everything our fair has to offer.”

Westfall went on to thank the following members of Miami County Fair Royalty for their work over the year including Paisley McCarroll, Lamb and Wool Princess; Tessa Lyons, Beef Princess; Cash Wheelock, Poultry Prince; Lola McCarroll, Poultry Princess; Dalton Norman, Poultry King; Arianna Vanus, Miami County 2023 Junior Fair Queen; Kaden Merz, 2023 Miami County Junior Fair King; Cora Farley, Pork Princess; Madi Grube, Beef Queen and Kateleen Hall, Pork Queen.

Chloe Shellenbarger, Miami County Junior Fair Board president, gave brief comments about the fair and offered a prayer before fair officially got underway.