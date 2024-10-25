The aftermath of elections

By Christina Panagouleas-Stephens

Contributing columnist

Numerous individuals are intrigued by the events that unfold following an election. In this discussion, I aim to explore the activities that take place after the election results are confirmed.

On Election Day, many voters arrive at their polling locations to find lines, yet they remain largely unaware of the extensive processes that precede the election. On Nov. 5, Election Day, the polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Upon arrival, ensure you have a valid form of identification and be ready to provide your name and address. The procedure is straightforward, you obtain your paper ballot, complete the ovals, and then place it into one of the scanners. You will observe that your ballot includes races with write-in candidates. Please remember that we will be count each ballot individually to guarantee accuracy, and we will strive to complete this process as swiftly as possible. It’s important to exercise caution while filling in your oval as it may slow down the process and require review. On election night, we update our results several times throughout the evening. The first votes tabulated are the absentee by mail ballots and the early voting votes.

Many voters have curiosity about what votes are counted last. Provisional ballots are issued to those whose voter registration is not up to date, or who are not able to provide valid. Upon the delivery of ballots from each polling site, these provisional ballots are kept separate from the regular ones. The sealed provisional ballot is deemed valid once the voter’s date of birth, signature and current address have been confirmed. Once the provisional ballot is verified, it will be counted. It is important to note that the results projected on election night are unofficial. The Official Canvass, held approximately two weeks after Election Day.

Election results that are reported on election night are not the final, certifiable results. Communicating this to our voters is something that can be a challenge. After you vote, there is a complex effort that is in place for checks and balances to ensure election integrity. One would ask, why is it referred to as the unofficial canvass? Unofficial canvass begins by tabulating all timely ballots received on Election Day. The unofficial canvass is required to be carried out on election night in compliance with the Ohio Revised Code. The canvass is a process when all of the data is generated during the election cycle. More importantly, it is a process that allows election officials to confirm the accuracy of the election data and identify areas for improvement. The canvass process collects and confirms every valid ballot cast, counted, including mail, uniformed and overseas citizens, early voting, Election Day and provisional ballots. After the canvass, the Board meets to review the returns. After the conclusion of the unofficial canvass, the ballots and voting equipment are securely stored according to state laws. This secure storage allows for the ballots and voting equipment to remain in the original condition, allowing for the recounts if required.

A post-election audit serves as a thorough examination of election outcomes to confirm accuracy. Before elections, county board of elections must perform extensive logic and accuracy testing on all voting equipment. Following each election, bipartisan teams of Democrats and Republicans from the county boards review the tabulated results against the physical paper ballots to verify consistency. A post-election audit involves a thorough examination of one or more election contest to verify the accuracy of the results reported by the election board. These audits are mandated to take place after every general election. The behind the scenes processes are immense and require a great deal of activity. Please know we aim to ensure accurate elections and are looking forward to seeing all of you at the polls.

The writer is the deputy director of the Miami County Board of Elections.