The fair in full swing Saturday

A large overview of the 2024 Miami County Fair on Saturday night, Aug. 10.
Kammy Clarkson, 4, daughter of Casey and Tyler Clarkson, of St. Paris, takes photos of the open cattle show on Saturday evening, Aug. 10, at the Miami County Fair.
The musical duo Spitting Image provide plays for fair-goers in the Entertainment Tent Saturday at the fair.
Anthony Levy, of Troy, loads up his funnel cake with powdered sugar at the fair on Saturday, Aug. 10.
A view from outside of the newly build 60-foot by 120-foot sheep barn on Saturday evening at the fair. The new barn’s location is right next to the old sheep barn. Construction of the new barn comes from grant funds the Miami County Fair recently received from the State of Ohio Department of Development.
A view inside the new 60-foot by 120-foot sheep barn at the fair. The new barn’s location is right next to the old sheep barn. Construction of the new barn comes from grant funds the Miami County Fair recently received from the State of Ohio Department of Development.
Olivia Hines, 15, member of Elizabeth Livestock, and daughter of Nicole and Eric Eidemiller, of St. Paris, gives her market lamb named Queso a haircut on Saturday evening a couple of days before she is set to show her animal at the Miami County Fair.
Fair-goers gather to watch the open cattle show at the Miami County Fair on Saturday evening.
Loud motor noises could be heard and smoke in the air could be seen all evening Saturday which let everyone nearby know the fair was in full swing as tractor pulls went all throughout the night.
