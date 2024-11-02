The home search

By Kathy Henne

Contributing columnist

What should I do when I see a house online that I like? Text me, call me or email me! You should contact the agent you are working with to find your home. You’ll want to work with one real estate agent throughout your search because that person learns what you like and dislike and will invest a lot of time vetting properties for you. That person also represents your best interest.

Can you show me a house if it’s not your listing? Absolutely. As a buyer’s agent, I can show you any house listed in our Multiple Listing Service and I can contact For Sale By Owner sellers on your behalf to ensure your best interests are protected.

How do we write an offer? When we find the property you want to make an offer on, I can help you determine a fair offer amount. I will also guide you through the additional terms of the contract, such as the earnest money amount, closing date, possession date, and any additional terms you want to be added to the offer. I will write the offer on a contract form and submit it to the seller’s agent.

What happens if there are other offers on the house I love? If a seller receives multiple offers on their home, usually their agent will inform the buyer’s agents that multiple offers have been received and the buyers will have an opportunity to change their offer to present their “highest and best” offer. Keep in mind that many factors may influence the seller in addition to the offer price, such as the downpayment amount, closing date, possession date and inspection terms. You may also decide to include an escalation addendum with your offer which states that if the seller receives an offer higher than your offer, your offer will escalate to $500 above the highest offer received to a maximum of a price you choose.

What happens when my offer gets accepted? Once both parties have agreed on all terms and signed the contract, your earnest money deposit must be made and you schedule the home inspection. Your lender will receive a copy of the contract and will begin processing your mortgage application.

