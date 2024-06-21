The Mills Brothers mural is developing

Artists with Artisan Rooms, of Columbus, work on The Mills Brothers mural Thursday on the south side of the Piqua National Bank building at Water Street and Main Street in Piqua. The mural features The Mills Brothers who were born in Piqua and included brothers John Jr., Herbert, Harry and Donald. The four brothers were the first African-American singers to have their own radio show and had a number of hit songs. The mural is expected to be completed sometime in August and will cost approximately $56,500. Kathleen Leese | For Miami Valley Today

Artists with Artisan Rooms, of Columbus, work on The Mills Brothers mural on the south side of the Piqua National Bank building at Water Street and Main Street in Piqua. The mural features The Mills Brothers who were born in Piqua and included brothers John Jr., Herbert, Harry and Donald. It will also include their father John Hutchinson Mills. The four brothers were the first African-American singers to have their own radio show and had a number of hit songs. The mural is expected to be completed sometime in August and will cost approximately $56,500.