The Sillmans celebrate 60th wedding anniversary

PIQUA — Dennis L. Sillman and Melinda (West) Sillman are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Friday, June 28.

The couple were married on June 28, 1964, when family and friends gathered at St. Paul’s Church, 500 N Downing St., Piqua. Reverend Allen H. Marheine performed the ceremony.

Residing primarily in Piqua, the Sillmans have traveled extensively over their 60-year marriage. They have visited St. Croix, Guam, Hawaii, Ireland, England, France, Germany, Switzerland, and much of the continental United States.

Denny and Melinda have two children and two grandchildren.

“We have been blessed throughout our marriage and plan to continue living life to the fullest,” the couple shared in a news release about their marriage.