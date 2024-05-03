Thursday Baseball/Softball Roundup

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Piqua baseball picked up a 10-0 win over Wayne Thursday.
Josh Heath was 3-for-3 with a double, Mason Davis was 2-for-3, Mickey Anderson homered and Cohen Brown doubled.
Jacob Felts pitched a two-hitter, striking out two and walking one.
Bethel 2,
Troy Christian 1
TROY — The Bethel baseball team remained perfect in TRC action Thursday.
Braylon Schroeder had two RBIs and Luke Gray and Elijah Schroeder combined on a six-hitter with 13 strikeouts and two walks.
Camden Koukol was 2-for-3 with a triple for Troy Christian.
Judah Simmons and Ryan Waltz combined on six-hitter, striking out seven and walking one.
Milton-Union 7,
Riverside 3
WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union baseball team got a TRC win Thursday.
Zach Lovin was 2-for-2, Wyatt Kimmel was 2-for-4 and Peyton Nichols and Karson Stone had two RBIs each.
Kimmel pitched a six-hitter, striking out eight and walking four.
Lehman Catholic 6,
Northridge 4
DAYTON — The Lehman Catholic baseball team picked up a road win Thursday.
JD Barhorst and CJ Olding both doubled.
Seth Knapke pitched a five-hitter, striking out six and walking two.
TV South 7,
Bradford 5
BRADFORD — The Bradford baseball team dropped a home game Thursday.
Trey Schmelzer was 3-for-4 with a double, Colton Gambill was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs and Owen Canan had a double.
Landon Wills pitched a seven-hitter, striking out seven and walking four.
Newton 5,
Arcanum 4
PLEASANT HILL — The Newton baseball team used a five-run fourth inning to get a big win in WOAC action Thursday.
Newton is 17-2 overall and 7-1 in the WOAC and shares the WOAC lead with Dixie.
Ridge Gray had two RBIs, Brady Downing was 2-for-3 and Austin Tippie had a double.
Tippie and Cole Alexander combined on a seven-hitter, striking out two and walking seven.
SOFTBALL
Tippecanoe 7,
Graham 2
TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe softball team got a home win in non-conference action Thursday.
Kyla Fry was 2-for-4 with two doubles, Charlize McCormick was 2-for-3 with a double, Gracie Raiff and Graci Anderson were each 2-for-3, Grace Brooks had two RBIs and Rylan Elms had a double.
Jaina Drum and Brooks combined to scatter 11 hits, striking out six and walking two.
Milton-Union 8,
Riverside 7
WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union softball team got a win Thursday.
Mylee Jones was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs, Sofie Elliott was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Caley McCarroll had a double.
Carly Zimmer and Jones combined on a four-hitter, striking out nine and walking six.
Bethel 21,
Troy Christian 2
BRANDT — The Bethel softball team rolled to a win Thursday.
Morgan Rodgers and Paige Kearns were each 2-for-3 with a double, Allie Sheen was 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs, Faith Moorefield and Layla Moore had a double and two RBIs each and Karis Hawk and Carson Freeman had two RBIs each.
Addie Etherington and Addyson Kohorst combined on a seven-hitter, striking out five.
Ella Dersham had two RBIS for Troy Christian and Annie Twiss and Kaylee Eschete combined to strikeout three and walk seven.
Bradford 10,
TV South 2
BRADFORD — The Bradford softball team got a WOAC win Thursday.
Chloe Hocker was 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and four RBIs and Alani Canan doubled.
Tegan Canan and Vivian Harleman combined to scatter 11 hits, striking out eight and walking two.
Arcanum 23,
Newton 5
PLEASANT HILL — The Newton softball team dropped a home game Thursday.
Layla Van Culin and Audrey Miller were each 2-for-3 with a double.
Cori Haines and Mya Denlinger were both 2-for-3.
Haines and Van Culin combined to walk four on the mound.