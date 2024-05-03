Thursday Baseball/Softball Roundup

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Piqua baseball picked up a 10-0 win over Wayne Thursday.

Josh Heath was 3-for-3 with a double, Mason Davis was 2-for-3, Mickey Anderson homered and Cohen Brown doubled.

Jacob Felts pitched a two-hitter, striking out two and walking one.

Bethel 2,

Troy Christian 1

TROY — The Bethel baseball team remained perfect in TRC action Thursday.

Braylon Schroeder had two RBIs and Luke Gray and Elijah Schroeder combined on a six-hitter with 13 strikeouts and two walks.

Camden Koukol was 2-for-3 with a triple for Troy Christian.

Judah Simmons and Ryan Waltz combined on six-hitter, striking out seven and walking one.

Milton-Union 7,

Riverside 3

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union baseball team got a TRC win Thursday.

Zach Lovin was 2-for-2, Wyatt Kimmel was 2-for-4 and Peyton Nichols and Karson Stone had two RBIs each.

Kimmel pitched a six-hitter, striking out eight and walking four.

Lehman Catholic 6,

Northridge 4

DAYTON — The Lehman Catholic baseball team picked up a road win Thursday.

JD Barhorst and CJ Olding both doubled.

Seth Knapke pitched a five-hitter, striking out six and walking two.

TV South 7,

Bradford 5

BRADFORD — The Bradford baseball team dropped a home game Thursday.

Trey Schmelzer was 3-for-4 with a double, Colton Gambill was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs and Owen Canan had a double.

Landon Wills pitched a seven-hitter, striking out seven and walking four.

Newton 5,

Arcanum 4

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton baseball team used a five-run fourth inning to get a big win in WOAC action Thursday.

Newton is 17-2 overall and 7-1 in the WOAC and shares the WOAC lead with Dixie.

Ridge Gray had two RBIs, Brady Downing was 2-for-3 and Austin Tippie had a double.

Tippie and Cole Alexander combined on a seven-hitter, striking out two and walking seven.

SOFTBALL

Tippecanoe 7,

Graham 2

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe softball team got a home win in non-conference action Thursday.

Kyla Fry was 2-for-4 with two doubles, Charlize McCormick was 2-for-3 with a double, Gracie Raiff and Graci Anderson were each 2-for-3, Grace Brooks had two RBIs and Rylan Elms had a double.

Jaina Drum and Brooks combined to scatter 11 hits, striking out six and walking two.

Milton-Union 8,

Riverside 7

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union softball team got a win Thursday.

Mylee Jones was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs, Sofie Elliott was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Caley McCarroll had a double.

Carly Zimmer and Jones combined on a four-hitter, striking out nine and walking six.

Bethel 21,

Troy Christian 2

BRANDT — The Bethel softball team rolled to a win Thursday.

Morgan Rodgers and Paige Kearns were each 2-for-3 with a double, Allie Sheen was 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs, Faith Moorefield and Layla Moore had a double and two RBIs each and Karis Hawk and Carson Freeman had two RBIs each.

Addie Etherington and Addyson Kohorst combined on a seven-hitter, striking out five.

Ella Dersham had two RBIS for Troy Christian and Annie Twiss and Kaylee Eschete combined to strikeout three and walk seven.

Bradford 10,

TV South 2

BRADFORD — The Bradford softball team got a WOAC win Thursday.

Chloe Hocker was 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and four RBIs and Alani Canan doubled.

Tegan Canan and Vivian Harleman combined to scatter 11 hits, striking out eight and walking two.

Arcanum 23,

Newton 5

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton softball team dropped a home game Thursday.

Layla Van Culin and Audrey Miller were each 2-for-3 with a double.

Cori Haines and Mya Denlinger were both 2-for-3.

Haines and Van Culin combined to walk four on the mound.