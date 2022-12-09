Thursday Prep Girls Basketball Roundup

CASSTOWN — The Miami East girls basketball team finished the first half strong and went on to a 47-23 win over Troy Christian Thursday night in TRC play.

East improved to 6-1 overall and 4-0 in the TRC. Troy Christian dropped 1-4 overall and 1-3 in the TRC.

The Eagles stayed close early, trailing just 6-5 midway through the first quarter.

But, East finished the half on a 26-4 run to take a 32-9 halftime lead.

Mauryn Gross had nine points in the first half for East, while Camryn Francis and Katie Paulus had eight points each.

East led 40-16 after three quarters and cruised to the win.

Gross had 13 point for East and Francis added 12.

Paulus scored seven, McKayah Musselman had six and Mara Fine added five, including a long 3-pointer at the first half buzzer.

Riley Orange led Troy Christian with eight points — all in the second half.

Christina Brubaker scored six and Karis Miller added five points.

Milton-Union 57,

Covington 51 OT

COVINGTON — The Milton-Union girls basketball team outscored Covington 8-2 in the overtime to get a road win in TRC action.

The Bulldogs improved to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the TRC, while Covington dropped to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the TRC.

Milton led 16-11, 31-20 and 39-37 at the first three quarter breaks.

The game was tied 49-49 at the end of regulation.

Rachel Jacobs had 12 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four steals for the Bulldogs, while Jenna Brumbaugh had 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Shannon Brumbaugh had 11 points and five rebounds and Kearsyn Robison had 12 points and three assists.

Aver Berberich had six points and seven rebounds and Annie Smith had five steals.

Carlie Besecker led Covington with 21 points.

Gracie and Maggie Anderson scored nine points each and Avery Koffer added eight points.

Bethel 51,

Northridge 35

BRANDT — The Bethel girls basketball team improved to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the TRC.

The Bees led 13-9, 24-16 and 39-25 at the quarter breaks.

Karley Moore led Bethel with 19 points and Emma Evans scored nine points.

Rhyan Reittinger netted eight points and Kerigan Calhoun added seven points.

Tri-Village 72

Newton 30

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton girls basketball team suffered its first loss of the season Thursday night in WOAC action.

Newton dropped to 5-1 overall and 4-1 in the WOAC.

The Indians trailed 25-2, 47-22 and 61-26 at the quarter breaks.

Reese Hess led the Indians with nine points.

Ansonia 45,

Bradford 14

ANSONIA — The Bradford girls basketball team got off to a slow start in a WOAC road game.

Bradford is 0-7 overall and 0-3 in the WOAC.

The Railroaders trailed 23-6 at halftime and never recovered.

Sports Editor Rob Kiser can be reached at [email protected]