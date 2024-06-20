Tipp American Legion sends care packages to deployed troops

TIPP CITY — Tipp City American Legion Auxiliary Unit 586 members along with members of American Legion Post 586 sorted and packed care packages for deployed troops Friday, June 14.

These 10 boxes were mailed to deployed service members for distribution in various units. These packages were all mailed on Saturday, June 15, for delivery prior to the Fourth of July.

Some of the items contained in these packages include: personal hygiene items, snacks, candy, puzzle books, etc. Also included were pictures colored by a local Girl Scout troop.

“We would like to thank the community for their donations and support,” said a press release from American Legion Auxiliary Unit 586.