TIPP CITY—The city of Tipp City announced the following CSX road closures beginning on Monday, July 22.

The railroad track on Third Street will be closed for nine days, and the railroad track crossing on Broadway will be closed for five days due to rail defects at both crossings.

Tipp City apologizes for any inconveniences this work will cause and asks for patience. Please contact Tipp City at 937-667-6305 for any questions regarding the closures.