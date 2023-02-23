Tipp City Area Arts Council supports local artists

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Area Arts Council (TCAAC) engages the community and supports local artists with classes, exhibits, contests and performances throughout the year. Lynn Shirk-Terrell, Tipp City Area Arts Council non-profit administrator and communications coordinator said TCAAC strives to make its art events and activities affordable to our community, the Miami County and Miami Valley area.

Shirk-Terrell’s report continues with her report of the organization’s year in review:

-March/April/May:

Troy Moeller Brew Barn collaborated with TCAAC for an Arts Fundraiser to raise over $500 for our children’s programs and scholarships.

An Art Affair featuring over 35 booths by the area’s fine artists was held once again at the Tipp Center with increased participation by both vendors and shoppers.

Fine Arts Exhibition & Sale was held at the Tipp Center for the second consecutive year, and saw a continued increase in exhibitors. 17 ribbons and cash prizes were presented in both professional and amateur categories. Top honors were awarded to the following: Ellen Cotterman Award: Jennifer Walker, Jeryl Laux Award: Sydney Johnson, Olive Boyd Award: Dee Gillis, Gail Stickelman Award: Marie McConnaughey, People’s Choice Award: George Stum

Additionally, the new Permanent Art Gallery featuring TCAAC artists was installed and a Grand Opening reception held for both the Gallery and Fine Art Exhibitors was held. Peter Tompkins, director & writer of The Artist, was on hand for a special viewing of his award-winning documentary.

The Student Art Contest & Awards Reception for students K-12 who live in the Tipp City and Miami County area, was held. Top awards included: Grades 1 – 4: 1st Charlotte Dorn, 2nd Grace Carpenter, 3rd Ava Freeman; Grade 5: 1st Adrian Birkhead, 2nd Sarah Tills, 3rd Miranda Wilson; Grades 6-7: 1st Grant Sheldon, 2nd Hannah Ingram, 3rd Lanie Freeman; Grades 9-10: 1st Emersyn Gorrell, 2nd, Kaidlyn Allison, 3rd Jocelyn Gold; Grades 11-12: 1st Xiera Younce, 2nd Jianna Nichols, Grade 11, 3rd Preston Freeman; Best of Show: Xiera Younce

-June and August:

The free annual concert for the entire Miami Valley area – Canal Music Fest – was held on the second Saturday. Musicians Zak Nelson, Stranger, and Double Vision, a Foreigner Tribute band were the evening’s entertainers. Food and beverage trucks, Skull Dollz face painters, and Ranger Vic were also on hand for a crowd estimated at 3000.

Art in Nature Art Camp was held for campers grades 1 through 6. Many adult and high school volunteers helped during this year’s camp held at Charleston Falls. Campers sketched and painted various locations throughout the park.

Writers Camp was held at the TMCS building. The 2022 Writer’s Camp Anthology was published and a copy was given to all writers and the Tipp City Public Library.

TCAAC once again hosted an art booth at National Night Out, hosted by the Tipp City Police. A community art project by Dayton artist, Jes McMillan for the Animal Sanctuary was also sponsored in our tent.

-October/November/December:

GREAT SHOT Photography Class – a free camp sponsored by the Ellen Cotterman Foundation taught by local photographer, Matt Buehrer. Participants learned how to use their cell phone cameras to capture great shots!

A Holiday Affair: This traditional addition to the DTCP’s A Winter’s Gathering hosted yet another successful event with over 25 arts & crafts vendors and an estimated crowd of 400+ shoppers.

Holiday Short Story Contest: The 2022 themed anthology Gnome for the Holidays with over 15 entries was published and made available for purchase and a copy given to the public library.

Looking Ahead

In 2023, we will continue to host our free or minimally priced events, camps, workshops, and artistic fun for our community! Now that Covid seems to be waning, we plan to reinstate our collaboration with Randall Residence for our Student’s Art Contest allowing their residents to take part in the show and also present their own awards to the children. We are also excited to collaborate with the APAC in Troy to sponsor an indoor music concert!

Currently, our schedule includes the following planned activities and events:

-March 21: Quarter Auction for the Arts! Join us to raise monies for our children’s programs and scholarship fund. Doors open at 6 p.m.; Auction begins at 7 p.m. Great Food! Great Prizes! There will be two BIG items raffled off – a Family Swimming Pool Pass and the Americana Quilt Basket!

-April 17 – 22: An Art Exhibition and Sale and An Art Affair will change venues as it continues to grow. The art exhibit will be hosted at and sponsored by the newly opened Tipp Center. Arts awards categories will be given but no reception will be held this year. The exhibit will be open to the public during regular Tipp Center hours from April 17– 22 and An Art Affair vendors open at 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on the 22. Local musicians will provide entertainment and food trucks will be available for participants and attendees in the parking lot.

-May 6 at 7:30 p.m.: Something Old and Something New! McGuffey Lane (a favorite oldie but goodie country rock band) will be featured at the newly opened Arbogast Performing Arts Center (APAC) in our latest undertaking! We hope you join us as we celebrate “People like YOU!” Tickets will be available via our website: tippcityartscouncil.com.

In June, Stranger and Shot through the Heart, a Bon Jovi tribute band will give another free-to-the-public concert held at the Tipp City Park. Several are organizations will work with us to bring this large event with up to 4000 locals in attendance.

Also in June, Art Camp will be led by Kailee Rue (local artist) and Rodney Veal (artist and host of The Art Show/ThinkTV) and Marilee Lake, literary chair and published author, will lead the Writer’s Camp. Registrations for our camps will be through Tipp Monroe Community Services.

TCAAC will host an art tent at this year’s National Night Out sponsored by the Tipp City Police on the second Tuesday in August, and this fall our installation art journey with Dayton artist, Tristan Cupp, will culminate in an installation of his sculpture, Songbird, and a reception in its honor. With the help of our literary chair, Marilee Lake, a book of his imaginary world, Zoot Green, is in the works. This project has been partially funded by the Tipp Foundation.

A Holiday Affair will provide great arts and crafts shopping opportunities at the Lutheran Church in November, and the annual Holiday Short Story contest and anthology will also be offered in November.