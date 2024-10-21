Children enjoy playing with a bin of corn and toys during the Tipp City HarvestFest held on Saturday, Oct. 19, in downtown Tipp City. Kathleen Leese | For Miami Valley Today Christine Moore, a local artist, shows her dog Benji a painting she made of him during the Tipp City HarvestFest held on Saturday, Oct. 19. Moore hand paints all of her own artwork and crafts, focusing on animals and scenery. Kathleen Leese | For Miami Valley Today Carter Seagraves, 7, the son of Joby and Emily Seagraves, of Tipp City ,enjoys creating artwork with a fall theme during the Tipp City HarvestFest held on Saturday, Oct. 19, in downtown Tipp City. He was attending the event with his grandmother. The event included vendors, food trucks and activities for children and adults and was sponsored by the Downtown Tipp City Partnership. Kathleen Leese | For Miami Valley Today

