Hundreds gathered for the eighth annual Taste of Tipp and Business Expo on Thursday, May 2, at the Tipp Center. The event was presented by the Tipp City Chamber of Commerce which featured 54 local business with door prizes, raffle drawings and food samples. The networking event was presented by Park National Bank and Premier Health Upper Miami Valley Medical Center. Eamon Baird | Miami Valley Today Addison Jaqua, of Jaqua’s Event and Tent in Piqua serves Mac and Cheese, during the Taste of Tipp Business Expo. Eamon Baird | Miami Valley Today

