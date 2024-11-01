Tipp City Library announces new financial education database

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Library has announced the addition of the Weiss Ratings Database to its suite of digital resources.

This new resource empowers patrons with cutting-edge tools to make informed financial decisions, said a press release from the library. It is available to all library cardholders, enhancing our commitment to providing valuable educational materials and services to the community.

The Weiss Ratings Database is a comprehensive financial analysis tool that offers insights into thousands of financial institutions, including banks, credit unions, and insurance companies. With user-friendly access to a wealth of information, patrons can take advantage of the following features:

• In-depth ratings: Get detailed ratings and analysis of banks, credit unions, and insurance companies, helping users identify safe and sound financial institutions.

• Investment research: Access ratings for stocks, mutual funds, and ETFs, allowing patrons interested in beginning their investing journey to evaluate potential opportunities and risks in an easy-to-understand way.

• Real-time data: Stay updated with the latest financial information, including market trends and company performance metrics.

• Educational resources: Utilize a variety of articles and reports that provide in-depth direction and real-life examples of creating a budget, managing debt, saving for a child’s college, starting a 401k, understanding college loans, understanding Medicaid, and investment strategies.

• User-friendly interface: Navigate the database easily with intuitive search features, making it simple for users to find the information they need quickly.

The Tipp City Library invites the community to explore the Weiss Ratings Database available now on their website: www.tippcitylibrary.org.

In partnership with Greenville Federal Bank, the library will host two free financial workshops utilizing the Weiss Financial Ratings database materials.

The first workshop on Nov. 6 will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., focusing on personal finances and budgeting. The second workshop on Nov. 13 will also be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., focusing on credit scores, improving credit, and checking and savings accounts. Registration is required.

If you are interested in registering for one or both of these workshops, email the library at [email protected].