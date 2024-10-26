Tipp City merchants get in the Halloween spirit

During the Downtown Tipp City Merchants Trick or Treat, children gathered between the Hair Barre Salon and Bodega Market to get candy. Over 20 downtown businesses participated in the annual event between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. Eamon Baird | Miami Valley Today Families enjoy the sunny fall temperatures as kids dress in their favorite costumes for the annual Downtown Tipp City Merchants Trick or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 26. Eamon Baird | Miami Valley Today Participants take a break from trick or treating during the Downtown Tipp City Merchants Trick or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 26. Eamon Baird | Miami Valley Today

During the Downtown Tipp City Merchants Trick or Treat, children gathered between the Hair Barre Salon and Bodega Market to get candy. Over 20 downtown businesses participated in the annual event between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Families enjoy the sunny fall temperatures as kids dress in their favorite costumes for the annual Downtown Tipp City Merchants Trick or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Participants take a break from trick or treating during the Downtown Tipp City Merchants Trick or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 26.