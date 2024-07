Police log

WEDNESDAY

-12:36 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported at Menards on Weller Drive.

TUESDAY

-5:56 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported near the 1100 block of Windsor Crossing Lane.

MONDAY

-10:31 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported at Meijer Distribution Center parking lot on South County Road 25A.

Compiled by Carly Rose.