Tipp City Police reports

Police log

WEDNESDAY

-6:20 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Police responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Speedway on West Main Street.

-11:17 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Police received a report of a disturbance/fight at Pretty Nails on West Main Street.

TUESDAY

-9:59 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Police responded to a report of disorderly conduct near the 100 block of Maynard Drive.

MONDAY

-9:41 p.m.: disturbance/fight. A disturbance/fight was reported near the 100 block of Maynard Drive.

-2:28 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Police dispatched to a report of disturbance/fight near the 700 block of Larch Street.

-12:44 p.m. theft. A theft was reported at Windridge Apartments on Windridge Place.

Compiled by Carly Rose.