Tipp City Police reports

Police log

FRIDAY

-9:11 a.m. assault. Police responded to a report of a disorderly female in a vehicle at Speedway on West Main Street. Upon arrival, the female backed her vehicle up and struck a police officer before taking off. The female fled going southbound on Interstate 75 into Dayton where the vehicle was lost in the area of Wayne Avenue and Keowee Street. Dayton Police located the vehicle and female at an address in Dayton, where she remained uncooperative and barricaded herself in a house. A warrant was issued for her arrest.

Compiled by Carly Rose.