Tipp City Police reports

Police log

WEDNESDAY

-12:04 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported near the 200 block west state Route 571.

-8:47 a.m.: crash. A crash was reported at McDonald’s on South Garber Street.

TUESDAY

-11:40 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Police responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Tony’s Bada Bing on East Main Street.

-5:26 p.m.: disturbance/fight. A disturbance/fight was reported at Tippecanoe Family Aquatic Center on Parkwood Drive.

-9:19 a.m.: telecommunications harassment. Police received a report of a telephone harassment at Recovery and Wellness Center Of Midwest Ohio on West Main Street.

Compiled by Carly Rose.