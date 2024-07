Police log

SUNDAY

-9:36 a.m.: theft. A vehicle theft was reported near the 400 block of Greensward Drive.

SATURDAY

-10:14 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported near the 800 block of Beechwood Drive.

-7:32 a.m.: theft. A vehicle theft was reported near the 700 block of Hawk Avenue.

FRIDAY

-11:47 p.m.: trespassing. Police responded to a report of trespassing at Comfort Inn on Weller Drive.

Compiled by Carly Rose.