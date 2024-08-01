Tipp City Police reports

Police log

WEDNESDAY

-11:07 a.m.: crash. A crash was reported near North Hyatt Street and West Main Street.

-7:37 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported near the 300 block of Chevington Chase.

–7:25 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported near the 800 block of Cedar Grove Drive.

TUESDAY

-7:18 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Police responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near the 700 block of Comanche Lane.

MONDAY

-9:28 a.m.: disturbance/fight. A disturbance/fight was reported Recovery and Wellness Center of Midwest Ohio on West Main Street.

Compiled by Carly Rose.