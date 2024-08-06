Tipp City Police reports

Police log

SUNDAY

-7:30 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported near South County Road 25A and West Main Street.

-1:27 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported near the unit block of West Plum Street.

SATURDAY

-4:11 p.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported at R and R Company on West Walnut Street.

-12:09 a.m.: telecommunication harassment. Police received a report of telephone harassment near the unit block North 2nd Street.

FRIDAY

-4:29 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported near Donn Davis Way and South County Road 25A.

-4:09 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported near North Hyatt Street and West Main Street.

THURSDAY

-10:23 a.m. theft. A theft was reported near the 100 block of West Walnut Street.

Compiled by Carly Rose.